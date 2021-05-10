Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $747.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.93 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.16 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

