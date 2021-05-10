Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Target Price at $14.20

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU opened at $5.22 on Friday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

