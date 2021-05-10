Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$129.63

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,305 shares of company stock worth $2,955,180.

Shares of CCA traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$118.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,665. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.02. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

