Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$33.95

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.95.

GWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

TSE GWO opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

