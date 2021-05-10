Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $84.75

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $90.29. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,707. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

