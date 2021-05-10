Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

PTON opened at $83.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 36.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

