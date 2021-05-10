Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ProPetro by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

