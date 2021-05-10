Brokers Set Expectations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

