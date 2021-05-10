Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $56.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.