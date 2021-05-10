Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $108.72.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

