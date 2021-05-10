Brooktree Capital Management Acquires Shares of 522,578 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 522,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000. Rimini Street makes up about 3.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.68% of Rimini Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,005.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,384. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $647.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $292,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $552,995. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

