Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 774 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 6.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 723,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,686. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,054,649 shares of company stock valued at $79,078,951. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

