Brooktree Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $654,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 539.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $113.01. 1,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,622. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $111.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

