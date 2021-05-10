Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $116.12.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

