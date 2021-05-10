BTIG Research Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $150.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.09.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.