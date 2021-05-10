Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 362 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $370.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $371.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

