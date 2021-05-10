Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $75.08 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

