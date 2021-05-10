Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $65.72 and a 12 month high of $102.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

