Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 15,996 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $14.32 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.