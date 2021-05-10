Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 572 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after buying an additional 540,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $61.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

