Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE IDA opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $103.99.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.