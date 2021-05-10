Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

