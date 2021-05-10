Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3,553.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

