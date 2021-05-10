Bumble (BMBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $57.99 on Monday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

BMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

