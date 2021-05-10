Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bunge traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 968080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

