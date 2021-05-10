Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$13.40 during midday trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

