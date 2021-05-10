Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $275.27 million and approximately $94.35 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.38 or 0.00655185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,676,110,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,825,944 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

