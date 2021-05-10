Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $129.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

