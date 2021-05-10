CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 153,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,288. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 174.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

