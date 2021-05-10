Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.47.

CCO stock traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 455,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,222. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$24.58. The firm has a market cap of C$9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

