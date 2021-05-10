Canaccord Genuity Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

T traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.