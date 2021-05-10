Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.79

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$131.79 and last traded at C$131.25, with a volume of 449562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$125.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.7100007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

