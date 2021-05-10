Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$199.00 to C$201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$194.44.

Shares of CTC.A traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$199.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$188.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$172.24. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$92.63 and a 52 week high of C$203.27.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

