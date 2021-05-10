Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $36.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.