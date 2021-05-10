Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $36.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.