Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Amryt Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

AMYT opened at $11.25 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,178,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

