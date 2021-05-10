Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on OptiNose, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OPTN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $184,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

