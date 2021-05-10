Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price to $110.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBT. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

GBT opened at $38.62 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

