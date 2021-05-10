CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

