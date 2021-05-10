CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 306.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $87.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 128.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

