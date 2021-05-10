CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $107.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

