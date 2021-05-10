CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,438 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.51 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.