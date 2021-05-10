CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,749,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,968,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TM opened at $153.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

