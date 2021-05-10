Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Capstar Financial has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $131,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.