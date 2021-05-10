CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $129.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $138.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

