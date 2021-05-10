Casino Betting Coin One Day Volume Reaches $278,142.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $278,142.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

