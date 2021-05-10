Castweet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,744.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Castweet has a market cap of $223,644.74 and $67,744.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $708.75 or 0.01196132 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00102454 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

