Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 323.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period.

JKH stock opened at $374.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

