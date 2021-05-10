Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,049 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

