Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR opened at $38.62 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $3,685,945 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

