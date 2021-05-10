Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 792,878 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period.

IGLB opened at $67.89 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81.

